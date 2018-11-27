As always, though, it's the food that matters most. In that regard, Bhuna is a boon to the Portland area's small but vital group of worthwhile Indian restaurants. Those with a carnivorous bent will be pleased to know that Bhuna's emphasis on Kashimiri specialities means adequate meaty choices. The pinnacle is rogan josh ($16), which begins with chunks of tender lamb that really tastes like lamb. Swirling around and embellishing the meat is a rambunctious sauce, elaborately spiced, unsparing with chili heat, tempered with yogurt and flecked with cardamom seeds and even the occasional pod bearing witness to labor-heavy preparation. The chettinad chicken ($14) is far milder, but still gets plenty of flavor from a garlic and ginger enhanced coconut milk-based sauce.