The toppings on the mushroom and kale toast ($9) look as if they were individually placed—three chunks of sweet potato evenly spaced between shiitake mushrooms and bits of roasted kale on a pale chunk of bread. There's a lot that can go wrong with gluten-free bread: Wholism's "focaccia" is definitely not focaccia, although it is a hearty, soft and chewy loaf that's dense but velvety. Strangely, the only part of the dish that went wrong on our visit was the one that seemed foolproof—the shiitake mushrooms, which were dry and rubbery. The toast comes lathered with turmeric vegan butter, which helped add a little flavor and moisture to the mushrooms but had an alien, goopy texture.