If you really want to go off the beaten path for Valentine's Day, head out to Beaverton for Korean food at Spring. Hidden away above a ramshackle G-Mart grocery store that looks as if it might have held a bowling alley in a previous life, bare-bones Spring feels like a secret—an exclusive club that requires a password to enter. The novelty would be reason enough to come. But then you tuck into a steaming bowl of the sujebi and realize it's also some of the finest Korean food anywhere near Portland and well worth the trek.