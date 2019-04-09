The meats contain a burst of smoke and burnt sugar, with an acidic tang in the finish that's been rightfully praised since Matt's BBQ first came to prominence four years ago in a humble cart next to a Northeast MLK Boulevard pawn shop. Our top pick is the brisket, which is packed with Vicedomini's trademark notes of brassy, woody flavors with a melt-in-your-mouth texture and just the perfect amount of char on the edges. The addition of salty eggs and potatoes provides the perfect textural complement to the meats, with the latter being just slightly overdone to maintain composure and prevent leakage out of the tortilla. The sausage, though still delicious, was the greasiest of the three, and best consumed while sitting down. Still, the satisfying snap of its casing is a welcome spin on the mushy breakfast chorizo you'll find at more "authentic" establishments nearby.