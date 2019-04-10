The 2,400-square-foot former auto showroom will feature a full-service bar and restaurant run by a team of industry elites, including head chef Nic Maraziti, who graced the kitchens of Tusk and Ava Gene's, and head butcher Noah Grobart, formerly of Old Salt. Expect authentic Italian food that would make any nonna proud—Maraziti and Piccone's Italian-American roots will influence the menu, and they'll even be dipping into their grandmother's recipe books for inspiration. Dishes will change based on fresh cuts and charcuterie supplied by the butchery along with seasonal vegetable dishes.