Mestizaje was open only once during our visits, but its take on Spanish tapas and grilled Latin American meats was by far the most intriguing blend of flavors in the pod. You can't go wrong with any of the "tapas" on the top left of the menu, but the cerdo dorado is the standout. The simplicity of the dish belies a stunning depth of flavors, with the grilled peppers and seasoning really making the spicy charred flavor of the pork loin pop. At around $10, it's the kind of dish you can get that cheap only at a cart.