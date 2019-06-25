"I'm furious about what's happening to children—infants, even—in these ICE concentration camps," he says. "I read the news every morning before I get dressed, and of course I saw all of the accounts of attorneys and observers who were finally granted access to these camps. I found myself there in the shower reeling from the news and just pissed off —furious at the deliberate and senseless cruelty at the hands of my government on my behalf."