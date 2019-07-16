The former Paragon space is even more cavernous now—the private-event room has been done away with to make way for more seating. Also abandoned is the minimalist-chic setting in favor of more glamorous accessories that better reflect the Star's luminary reference. The smoldering, ruby-red banquettes could've been swiped from a set in Old Hollywood, while massive, flat-paned glass chandeliers with at least eight tiers dangle like upside-down wedding cakes. The lighting wouldn't be out of place in a 1980s Vegas hotel, and while they'd come off as completely gaudy on their own, the shimmering rows of liquor bottles and crimson nailhead-trimmed stools manage to make them look like the pillar of elegance. And it's nearly impossible not to be stopped in your tracks, even as a passerby, when you spot the bar's breathtaking centerpiece—a black-and-gold mural of a creature that looks part Egyptian pharaoh, part Eyes Wide Shut sex-party guest.