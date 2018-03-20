All pizza is relative. The best Neapolitan pie anywhere can be a disappointment when you’re craving a greasy late-night slice, and that same greasy slice can ruin a promising date. Life of Pie has made the perfect lunchtime pie for the typical Portlander. Till 6 pm every day, you can get its basic margherita pizza for just $5. That pie is much better than anyone could reasonably expect for the price, with a tangy and crisp crust that has a fluffy edge, sweet marinara, rough-chopped basil and a few dollops of milky melted mozzarella. Service is brisk, and you can get a glass of wine or a draft beer for another $4. If there’s a better way to spend $9 on lunch in Portland, it’s a well-kept secret. MARTIN CIZMAR.

#4 Ranch Pizza at Poison’s Rainbow

344 NE 28th Ave., 503-946-8080, poisonsrainbow.com.

Poison’s Rainbow serves some of the best pizza in the city at hilariously low prices. The kitchen is manned by the people behind erstwhile Division Street pop-up (and future Dekum Street brick-and-mortar) Ranch Pizza, and they’re serving thick, sweet-sauced deep-dish “quarters” that are big enough to make a hearty meal for $4.50 to $6.50. The “#4” with Italian sausage, ricotta and Mama Lil’s peppers remains the classic, and it’s as tasty and hearty as ever—a pizza casserole by your Sicilian grandmother.