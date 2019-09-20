Kachinka, the popular sister restaurant to Russian powerhouse Kachka, will be closed for the next two months due to water damage from the recent rains.
The restaurant, located at 720 SE Grand Ave., initially closed September 8, but repair assessments made this week indicate the establishment may remain closed until November or December.
In a press release, owners Bonnie and Israel Morales blamed heavy Portland rainfall and "negligence of the part of the roofing contractor" for the damage.
The couple, however, intends to bring some of the Kachinka menu to the lounge at Kachka as part of a late-night happy hour menu, though no concrete plans have been made yet.
The Moraleses opened Kachka in 2014, inspired by the elaborate dinner parties Bonnie's Soviet-born parents would prepare for relatives and informed by her own training in French cuisine. It was immediately hailed as one of the best Russian restaurants in the country and was named WW's Restaurant of the Year in 2014.
In 2018, Kachka moved from its original space on Southeast Grand Street to a larger location on Southeast 11th. The couple established Kachinka in the original location, serving Eastern European bar food every night until midnight.
The couple intends to open a deli, Lavka, on the top floor of Kachka, on November 11. According to a representative for the business, the repairs will not affect the opening.
