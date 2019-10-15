But Goddard's buttery-light touch shines best in the savory options, which also makes Twisted Croissant a viable lunch choice. The Loaded Corn Bread Croissant ($5.95) is basically patisserie as empanada—it's made with corn flour and filled with corn, green chiles, pancetta, cheddar cheese and green onion. And the Monte Carlo ($6.25) turns a ham-and-cheese croissant into a full-on Monte Cristo, stuffed with ham, turkey and Gruyère and crowned with maple syrup and crumbled bacon. Next time I might get one to take home and put an egg on it.