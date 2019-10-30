You'll soon be able to snag a taste of Damian Lillard's favorite restaurant in the Bay Area.
Portland's Bamboo Sushi—the first sushi restaurant to earn a sustainability certification a decade ago—plans to open three new California locations in spring 2020, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.
The new stores will be located in San Jose, San Ramon and San Francisco.
Kistofor Lofgren, Bamboo Sushi's founder, said in a statement that the move is a return to his Bay Area roots.
"I credit my passion for exceptional food and sustainability to growing up amid San Francisco's talented and socially conscious scene," he said. "We look forward to calling the waterfront home, introducing an entirely new experience and sharing our mission as a part of one of the most conscientious food cities in the world."
Once the Bay Area stores open, Bamboo Sushi will have restaurants in four states, including four locations in Portland and one in Lake Oswego.
Comments