Diners of a certain age may have fond memories of receiving a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut if they received straight A's or read enough books in elementary school. For those of us who suffered through cheap frozen pizza as a reward for good behavior, that thick, buttery crust with the light snap at the end of the bite was a rare treat. You're grown up now, and have been conditioned to worship fanatical pizza chefs who obsess over the vintage of their pizza dough starter and the terroir of the wood in their ovens. But it's still hard to deny the occasional urge to sink your teeth into the crust of a pillowy, buttery slice that's unashamedly unsophisticated.