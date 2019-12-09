Nearly four years after a fire tore through the ceiling at Trader Vic's, ending the beloved tiki chain's revived run in Portland, a new business will finally open in its place—and don't worry, it's still not Pink Taco.
John Gorham, head chef and owner of suchwell-known eateries as Toro Bravo, Tasty n Alder and Bless Your Heart Burgers, will move his private event space, test kitchen and "gastronomic society" Plaza Del Toro from the Industrial Southeast to the corner of Northwest Glisan Street and 12th Avenue. Relocating will help provide more time to develop recipes that could end up on his restaurants' menus.
"Really, when we opened up Plaza Del Toro, it was just as much of an event space as an experimental kitchen," Gorham tells WW. "We've gotten so busy, the kitchen is almost always used for events."
Renovations are currently underway on the interior of the old Trader Vic's, which Gorham said had to be "taken down to the studs" due to outdated plumbing and electricity. (In 2018, that space nearly became home to the hot mess of a "clubstaurant" known as Pink Taco, and then, thankfully, didn't.)
Plaza Del Toro's relocation will allow it to hold bigger events, with seated dinners for up to 114 people or up to 200 for a cocktail reception. Expect the space to include an oyster bar, a professional DJ booth, audio-visual equipment, a coat check room and a small boardroom for clients to book meetings.
It's slated to open in February 2020.
