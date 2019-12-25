In January, after spending nearly two decades on the corner of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, owner-chef Lisa Schroeder moved her classic Portland bistro just blocks away, to a spot inside the Embassy Suites hotel. Think of the change of residence like your parents finally selling your childhood home: Some things are different, but much of it is familiar. And instead of downsizing, Mother's bumped up to a McMansion. While 1,000 square feet of additional space doesn't sound like much, it makes a huge difference when brunch lines back up. Old favorites, like the velvety meatloaf doused in gravy ($19) and the five-hour braised pot roast ($26), remain, and some can now be ordered in half-sizes if plates the size of your head are too daunting. You'll also find a few new options, including health-forward "Bistro Bowls" ($16-$18). But if we're being honest, they're a chore to eat when your dining companions are digging into macaroni coated in creamy cheddar or popping juicy tidbits of beef cloaked in flaky puff pastry. When you seek out Mom's food, you want comfort, nostalgia, richness and warmth. So order that slice of pie to finish your fatty meal, like one man near me did on a recent visit. "I moved out of town a few years ago," he told the bartender, "and I always make my way back here." Words any mother would want to hear. ANDI PREWITT.