View this post on Instagram

We are adding lunch for our final week of soft opening! If you’ve written messages or emails about how to get a reservation, the link is now in the bio. I desperately want to respond individually to each of you, but time is tight, and we have to make sure to cook enough food to feed all of you glorious folks. Another side note: if all goes well, there might be a surprise favorite from Carte Blanche returning on the menu next week ❤️