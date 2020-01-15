With chicken this juicy and charred to perfection, though, the smoky interior is easy to forgive. The brine gives the birds all the flavor they need to stand up on their own, but each of the six sauces on offer transforms the chicken from above average to downright addictive. The Thai sauce adds a pungent sweetness that's all the rage in Portland right now, while the aji verde balances a creeping chile spice with a smooth and creamy finish essential for dressing proteins and veggies at any proper ceviche joint. Nine dollars nabs you a half-breast, -leg and -wing and one sauce, which is enough for anyone in search of a weekday lunch that won't leave you in a food coma. The portions scale up from there, capping out at a whole bird with four sauces for $32.