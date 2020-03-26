1. Malka
4546 SE Division St., 503-984-1580, malkapdx.com.
The long-awaited Malka is the restaurant version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride. Each dish is a madcap mélange of a dozen or more ingredients that, on paper, couldn't possibly work together, yet invariably do. While its visually engrossing dining room is shut down, many of chef Jessie Aron's highlight meals are still available for takeout, including his creative rice bowls and entrees like the Noodle Incident, a zany take on mac and cheese flavored with sake and Ethiopian berbere.
2. Bar King
726 SE 6th Ave., 971-346-3280, barkingpdx.com.
One of Portland's buzziest new restaurants opened and closed within the same week, but Bar King isn't throwing in the dishrag quite yet. Chef Shaun King has adapted his Asian-inspired, Momofuku-trained cooking to the takeout model, but that doesn't mean he's going small and simple. The rotating menu has so far included racks of spicy pork ribs, whole barbecue chicken and dry-aged duck, plus stews served in big enough quantities to freeze. Order through Instagram for next-day takeout.
3. Grant’s Philly Cheesesteaks
1203 NW 23rd Ave., 503-477-7133.
This is the best sandwich in Portland. Other contenders abound, but the champion, the Rocky Balboa of hoagies, the oozing, melty well of dinnertime bliss that can turn a bad day into a great night? That's Grant's. The only real debate is which cheese variation is best. The "Philly Philly" is the dark horse, whose cream cheese pairs unexpectedly well with beef, but regulars swear by the "Portland," because the Tillamook cheddar so deftly melds with the grilled onions. Order pickup, or get it delivered through DoorDash or Postmates.
4. Bhuna
704 NW 21st Ave., 971-865-2176, bhunarestaurant.com.
Bhuna's "Kashmiri soul food" has been a boon to the Portland area's small but vital group of worthwhile Indian restaurants. The former pop-up's emphasis on regional specialties means adequate meaty choices, the pinnacle of which is rogan josh, which begins with chunks of tender lamb swirling around in a rambunctious, elaborately spiced sauce. Get it delivered through Postmates, Caviar or Grubhub, or call for pickup.
5. Carne
2512 NE Broadway, 503-206-6075, carnepdx.com.
Carne is basically the budget version of Ox, and that's meant as a major compliment. The small Irvington steakhouse and bar prepares its meats with a similar Latin touch, at prices that won't make your eyes cross when the bill arrives. For the time being, the restaurant is serving some truly packed family dinner packs—items include ensalata mista, crispy papas bravas and grilled skirt steak—which are available to go Tuesdays through Saturdays. Carne also grills steaks and sausages on its sidewalk patio beginning at noon.
