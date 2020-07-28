At Lazy Susan, the dust—proverbial and literal—hadn't yet settled when Hat Yai owner Earl Ninsom and chef Andrew Mace realized things might not go as planned. The duo took over the former Country Cat space, hoping to convert it into a family-style restaurant that would become a culinary anchor for the neighborhood. COVID-19 threw those plans off course, but the eatery is finally open for outdoor dining, serving flaky dinner rolls, farm-fresh veggies and charcoal-grilled proteins.