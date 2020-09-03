The most talked-about Portland restaurant of 2019 had difficulty adjusting to the reality of COVID-19, but it looks to have found its footing in Phase 1 with a new grab-and-go window focused on its world-beating curries. The white curry with brisket burnt ends is a dish so rich and nuanced it's almost without precedent. And if you manage to snag one of its still-in-high-demand outdoor tables, 'tis the season for co-owner Eric Nelson's hyper-creative cocktails.