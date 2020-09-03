1. Late Shake
Inside Upper Left Coffee Roasters, 1204 SE Clay St. Next pop-up is 5-9 pm Friday, Sept. 4. See lateshake.com to preorder.
For their milkshake-based pop-up Late Shake, Taylor London and Grahm Doughty put a lot of time and thought into technique, ingredients, temperature and milk-to-ice cream ratio, resulting in a product solid enough for funky toppings but also thin enough for slurpability. Its top seller is usually Woodblock Mocha, though the staff's favorite is Double Gold, a turmeric, ginger and apple shake finished with a crown of Fruity Pebbles.
2. Nacheaux
8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-319-1134, nacheauxpdx.com. Noon-7 pm Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 pm Friday, 9 am-3 pm Sunday.
At Anthony Brown's garishly teal-colored food truck, Mexican favorites get hitched to Southern food and Cajun-Creole flavors. You can find "Mexicajun" food in both Louisiana and Southeast Texas, but it's a rare concept in Portland, if not entirely unheard of. The "Nacheaux nachos" start with a big pile of fresh-fried chips and also feature carnitas that could just as easily be cochon au lait, while a cheesy "crunchwrap" comes stuffed with red beans, dirty rice and fried chicken.
3. Eem
3808 N Williams Ave., Suite 127, 971-295-1645, eempdx.com. 11 am-9 pm daily.
The most talked-about Portland restaurant of 2019 had difficulty adjusting to the reality of COVID-19, but it looks to have found its footing in Phase 1 with a new grab-and-go window focused on its world-beating curries. The white curry with brisket burnt ends is a dish so rich and nuanced it's almost without precedent. And if you manage to snag one of its still-in-high-demand outdoor tables, 'tis the season for co-owner Eric Nelson's hyper-creative cocktails.
4. Broder
2508 SE Clinton St., 503-736-3333, broderpdx.com. 9 am-3 pm Thursday-Sunday.
Charming aesthetics are just part of what makes Broder—with three locations in Portland and one in Hood River—such a popular breakfast destination. A Swedish hash of potatoes, beets, beer-braised beef, ham and eggs arrives in a steaming cast-iron skillet, and decadent cream-poached eggs are served under a Parmesan-panko crust. The block where its original Clinton Street location resides has been converted into a dining plaza, making it all even more worth the inevitable wait.
5. Taquería los Puñales
3312 SE Belmont St., 503-206-7233, lospunales.com. 11 am-10 pm daily.
This tacho shop is not yet 2 months old, but it feels like it's been serving the Sunnyside neighborhood for years. Every tortilla is made in-house that day, stuffed with an array of guisados—complex braises of meats and vegetables, including carnitas, barbacoa and chicken tinga. If you want innovation, there's unique, Argentine-inspired pesto carne asada. But the classic tinga is a perfect gateway to the guisado style, and chef David Madrigal's version is subtly excellent.
