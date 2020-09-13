Not much else is known about Francine's Pizza Kitchen. As XOXO founder Andy Baio points out, the concept was short-lived: Eight months after its first ad ran, the space was converted into Moreno's Mexico, which boasted of being "the first and only restaurant in Portland to limit its food service exclusively to authentic Mexican food." (Many other restaurants have come and gone at the corner of Northwest 21st and Glisan—it's currently occupied by Chinese restaurant Kung Pow.)