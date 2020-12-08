Just two months ago, Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard bought a car dealership in McMinnville. Four years before that, former NFL and Oregon Ducks quarterback Joey Harrington made similar headlines when he opened a swanky bar in the Pearl.
Joining their ranks is LaMichael James, another ex-Duck and Heisman Trophy nominee. Killer Burger has announced that the retired running back is opening one of two of its newest franchises—his will be in Southwest Portland.
"Even during my playing career, I knew I had to start planning for life after football. I wanted to make sure I was smart with my money and made an investment with the right business venture," James said in a press release. "Killer Burger immediately put itself ahead of the others with its great food, vibes and corporate team support."
This is actually James' second Killer Burger—he launched the chain's first Beaverton location in 2019.
While he has nowhere near the name recognition, Nate Barile is another Killer Burger franchise owner adding a restaurant to his portfolio. The company's former district manager will open the new Vancouver joint specializing in seared patties. He also owns the Hazel Dell shop.
Comments