1. Ping
2131 SE 11th Ave., 503-875-0527, pingportland.com. 11:30 am-8:30 pm Thursday-Tuesday. Available for pickup by phone or ordering directly from the website. Delivery by Caviar.
At Pok Pok, Andy Ricker produced a string of regional Thai food hits never before seen in American restaurants. But the breadth of his culinary mastery was never more in evidence than at Ping, his short-lived Old Town spinoff. Now, Pok Pok his gone, but his former partner, Kurt Huffman, is bringing Ping back in a delivery-only format. The laksa ($17) still wows: bits of chicken breast, slices of fish cake, clams, prawns and boiled egg join rice noodles in the mild curry coconut milk base pepped up with a bit of sambal.
2. Prey + Tell
Delivery available through Uber Eats and GrubHub. 4 pm-2 am Wednesday-Sunday, preyandtell.com.
Diane Lam's Sunshine Noodles pop-up was one of the breakout successes of the quarantined summer, but the buzziest item wasn't a noodle dish—it was the lime pepper wings. So while Sunshine is on a break, Lam is returning to her roots as the chef at dearly departed Korean cocktail bar Revelry, with a delivery-only project focused entirely on fried chicken, with Cambodian-inspired sauces and leaf-wrapped rice packs.
3. Gumba
1733 NE Alberta St., 503-975-5951, gumba-pdx.com. 4:30-8 pm Wednesday, 4:30-8:30 pm Thursday-Monday.
As a food cart, Gumba punched above its weight, serving fresh pastas, handmade burrata and ambitious snacks that made you want to linger at an outdoor table. Now it's a brick-and-mortar in a time of takeout only—but you'll still want to break out the candles, placemats and cloth napkins once you get the food home: No meal in 2020 provided more of a "this feels like we are in a restaurant" frisson than Gumba's beet, cabbage and endive salad, pappardelle with braised beef sugo, pan-roasted steelhead trout, and eggplant olive oil cake.
4. Toki
580 SW 12th Ave., 503-312-3037, tokipdx.square.site. 4-8 pm Friday-Sunday.
Anything Han Oak chef Peter Cho does is worthy of intense anticipation. In this particular case, he's moving across the river, into the former Tasty n Alder space, and using it to craft the classic, traditional Korean meals—bibimbap, bulgogi, kimbap—he's generally avoided at his main spot. It's open now for takeout-only weekend dinners. Order through the website.
5. Chefstable Kitchen Collective
Delivery available through Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash.
Don't call it a ghost kitchen. Chefstable Kitchen Collective is something like a digital version of a food hall: Multiple eateries that exist under one umbrella, so users can select items from multiple restaurants in one order. The current lineup includes everything from smoked beef and pork sandwiches to vegan, Asian-inspired noodle bowls.
