Old Town Pizza's original location may still be closed, but its owner is continuing to expand his pizza empire.
Adam Milne has purchased another pizzeria: Baby Doll. He officially took over the business approximately two weeks ago and submitted an application with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Feb. 10.
The Southeast Stark Street shop known for its New York-style pizzas, sold whole and by the slice, will keep its branding. Milne also doesn't plan to mess around with the toppings or dough there, either.
"I love Baby Doll's New York pizza," Milne tells WW, "and want to keep the pizza going with no name or recipe changes, like I did 18 years ago when I bought Old Town."
Old Town's now-famed backstory involves a young Milne, who celebrated his ninth birthday at the restaurant and fell in love with the place and, in 2003, bought the downtown business. Five years later, Milne then built a second location in his neighborhood on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Milne says he met the owner of Baby Doll, who's about to have his first child, a few months ago and they hit it off immediately, which ultimately led to discussions about a potential sale.
The only change real change at Baby Doll? Milne plans to add a few more Old Town handles to the property, along with other local breweries.
