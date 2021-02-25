Indoor dining may be back in Portland, but not everyone feels safe sharing maskless air with others in the same building just yet.

There is a happy medium for anyone longing for a novel dining experience yet prefers to remain outside: Holler is launching a pop-up in front of Bar Norman on Southeast Clinton Street.

The casual chicken joint—launched in Sellwood last summer by the team behind downtown barbecue restaurant Bullard—now has a shiny new food truck that will begin operations Friday, Feb. 26. From 3-6 pm, or until the grub runs out, you can order up fried birds as tenders or in sandwiches along with a handful of sides and even soft serve for dessert.

You can order some soft serve for dessert from Holler’s food truck.
You can order some soft serve for dessert from Holler’s food truck.

Once you've gotten your order from the bright blue-and-yellow poultry wagon, you can take it to wine barrels set up by Bar Norman to use as standing tables. During the pop-up, bottles of sparkling wine can be partnered with your meal for $25.

Holler employees will make sure customers are wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, particularly while standing in line. Face coverings and sanitizer will be available for anyone who needs them.

Related: With Bullard, Transplanted Texan Doug Adams Finally Gets to Prove He's for Real.