Indoor dining may be back in Portland, but not everyone feels safe sharing maskless air with others in the same building just yet.
There is a happy medium for anyone longing for a novel dining experience yet prefers to remain outside: Holler is launching a pop-up in front of Bar Norman on Southeast Clinton Street.
The casual chicken joint—launched in Sellwood last summer by the team behind downtown barbecue restaurant Bullard—now has a shiny new food truck that will begin operations Friday, Feb. 26. From 3-6 pm, or until the grub runs out, you can order up fried birds as tenders or in sandwiches along with a handful of sides and even soft serve for dessert.
Once you've gotten your order from the bright blue-and-yellow poultry wagon, you can take it to wine barrels set up by Bar Norman to use as standing tables. During the pop-up, bottles of sparkling wine can be partnered with your meal for $25.
Holler employees will make sure customers are wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart, particularly while standing in line. Face coverings and sanitizer will be available for anyone who needs them.
