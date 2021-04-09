Gabriel pairs off with Dawn Burrell, an Olympic Track & Field champ turned Houston-based chef. I've been super interested in Dawn since Episode 1, but she's struggled to get food on the plate in time and, in true elite athlete style, is real intense. The two have to figure out if Gabriel's ahi and Dawn's pork ribs are gonna go together. (They do not.) Dawn is making the ribs, while Gabriel tackles a marinade, herb salad and a sour-beer-compressed watermelon. Like in the first episode, Gabriel is clashing with his female partner, saying Dawn is "steamrolling" him when she refuses to not add pepper to her coffee spice rub. Dawn, in turn, says Gabe is "chefsplaining things to me he has no business doing."