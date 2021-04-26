1. Everybody Eats
138 NW 10th Ave., 503-318-1619, everybodyeatspdx.com. 11 am-3 pm and 5-11 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Launched as a catering service on the outer eastside, Everybody Eats has moved into the heart of the Pearl District, bringing a menu inspired by co-owner Johnny Huff Jr.’s family roots in Texas and Louisiana. The showstopper is the Ultimate Seafood Mac-and-Cheese: shrimp, lobster and crab mixed in with cheese sauce and noodles, with half a lobster tail, two prawns and lump of crab meat on top.
2. Nicholas
1109 SE Madison St., 503-235-5123, nicholasrestaurant.com. 11 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday.
One of Portland’s oldest Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurants has a new, much larger home—plus new Lebanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails, and some of the city’s best falafel, shawarma and kebabs.
3. Toki
580 SW 12th Ave., 503-312-3037, tokipdx.com. Dinner served 4-8 pm Wednesday-Sunday, brunch 11 am-3 pm Friday-Sunday.
At the moment, Toki is, for all intents and purposes, Han Oak, with a menu that includes both greatest hits and revised versions of other old favorites. But there’s also food that chef Cho was not inclined to cook much in the past, including bibimbap and a steamed bao burger, maybe the world’s first reheating-friendly cheeseburger.
4. Lottie & Zula’s
120-A NE Russell St., 503-333-6923, lottieandzulas.com. 8 am-4 pm Tuesday-Saturday. Breakfast all day, lunch 10:30 am to close. Takeout and delivery only.
Toro Bravo is gone, replaced by a punky sandwich window with New England roots. The heart of the Lottie & Zula’s breakfast menu are bolo levedos, or “Portuguese muffins”—something like a cross between an English muffin and a King’s Hawaiian roll.
5. Mama Dut
1414 SE Morrison St., 503-954-1222, mamadut.com. Noon-6 pm Thursday-Sunday.
Former hairstylist Thuy Pham has experienced a meteoric rise in the Portland food scene, and it’s easy to understand why: Pham employs long-established techniques to create Vietnamese-inspired vegan food that’s as comforting as it is decadent.
