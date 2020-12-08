The bacon is from Carlton Farms and the eggs free range, but the key to the Buzzard's Bay is double cheese: Tillamook sharp yellow cheddar for flavor and good old American for meltiness. If you like a runny egg sandwich, you'll have to wait until COVID-19 is over, given the realities of takeout and delivery. "For now, we break the yolk and cook the egg to medium," says Fletch. "It travels better and is cleaner to eat in your car or after 30 minutes."