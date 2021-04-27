The past year has seen a number of breakout vegan restaurants, from Mama Dut to Dirty Lettuce and Mirisata.
Now, you can add Mitate to the list. After a series of successful popups, the plant based sushi purveyor has announced plans to open a food cart. Mitate will launch its first permanent spot at the CORE cart pod on Southeast 82nd Avenue in June.
Known for its elaborate rolls topped with sake-poached pears and black truffle sauce, Mitate held its first pop last October. It quickly gained a following, selling out regularly at its first host, Ruse Brewing, and then at Mestizo.
A food cart isn’t the only thing the fast growing restaurant has planned. Co-owner Nino Ortiz recently told Eater that Mitate plans to open a brick and mortar, too, hopefully by next summer.
In the meantime, you can look for updates on Mitate’s Instagram.
