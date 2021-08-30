Falfel House in St. Johns Has Closed

Saturday Aug. 28 was the final day of St. Johns Food Carts vegetarian falafel cart, Falafel House. Falafel House’s excellent shwarma fries will be missed—they were so good that you barely noticed the protein was marinated soy curls and not chicken.

“After six years here in St Johns we are closing the cart” Falafel House announced via Instagram.

“Details about the next chapter aren’t yet clear enough to share, but this isn’t the end! Keep an eye on this account for updates,” the announcement continued. “Stay safe, masked, and well fed until we see you next!”

The loss of Falafel House puts Portland at a two vegetarian falafel cart deficit, exiting the month of August. Monday, Aug. 9 was the last day for another longstanding plant-based falafel stronghold, Wolf & Bear’s.

Falafel House didn’t say in their release why they’re closing their cart, but the second post proceeding their closing notice describes a break-in on April 30, where the cart’s tablet and phone were stolen and the business funds hacked.

The cart assured their followers, “For those offering to donate funds, we appreciate your generosity, but we’ll be alright. Instead of donating to us, consider tipping generously wherever you pick up takeout in the coming weeks. This difficult industry has been more demanding than ever lately.”



