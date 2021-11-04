Japanese Delivery Grocery Store Fulamingo Now Has a Shelf Inside Cargo

For those who snack in industrial Southeast Portland, your hero has returned on its shining, imported horse.

International goods store Cargo has dedicated two of its store shelves to carry the nonperishable goods of Fulamingo, a curated Japanese grocery store. Fulamingo announced the good news on their social media account yesterday.

The question on everyone’s minds: Does this mean a Giraffe Goods-esque to-go market is on the horizon? (WW has reached out to Fulamingo and will update this story if that information becomes available.)

Giraffe Goods was a tidy little deli inside Cargo that sold snacks and to-go lunches. Unfortunately, just as the market was beginning to garner it the praise it deserved, the pandemic shutdown closed Cargo up tight. The little deli had to shutter and take its Oyatsupan milk bread egg sandwiches with it.

One of the Giraffe Goods co-owners Kana Hirohara opened a new version of the business in North Portland’s Gotham Building later that fall. Fulamingo offered much of what you could get at Giraffe and upped the ante with more readymade menu items like juicy Gyuu-don Beef and Rice and Kara-age Chicken Bento. The only problems were: You had to remember to order it and there wasn’t an option to window shop.

From the Instagram post, we can see that Fulamingo is stocking Kewpie Mayo (superior to all other mayo in every way), Wide Ramen Snack, Yuzu seltzers, Genki Calamasi carbonated citrus drinks and a wide variety of Pocky, among other items.

It’s true that you can find most of these products at the larger Asian supermarkets located further out, like Uwajimaya or Fubonn Shopping Center, but the convenience and curation of Hirohara’s goods has gathered a passionate following and if you haven’t been to the site... a cute illustrated flamingo jumps out while you’re shopping. It’s pretty nice.

Those who can’t wait for a hypothetical deli return should remember that Cargo has long been a place where Fulamingo cold lunch orders can be picked up—you just have to remember to order a day ahead.

EAT: Fulamingo shelf inside Cargo, 81 SE Yamhill St., fulamingo.com, 11 am-5 pm Wednesday-Sunday