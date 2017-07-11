Beaverton's Spectra Gymnastics Provides Play Spaces for Kids on the Autism Spectrum

"I recognize the lack of resources, especially in the sports industry, and how much it can benefit kids socially, physically, cognitively," says founder Karissa Johnson, an applied behavioral analysis therapist who opened Spectra three years ago in a nondescript office mall near Washington Square. Offering classes and camps for kids across the spectrum, the place has everything you'd need in a gymnastics space—rings, a floor-length trampoline, balance beams—plus tunnels, roller slides and other sensory-based equipment.