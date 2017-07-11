In the '90s, Two Portland Teenagers Aired Old WWF Matches. Now, They Have a Treasure Trove of Wrestling Archives

Pulling from their own VHS collections, Davis and Bennett assembled the analog equivalent of today's YouTube playlists, recapping classic feuds and compiling rare material, some of which still hasn't made it to the vast treasure trove of WWE Network. They also filmed short vignettes, often featuring Bennett cutting promos on the station brass, to play between matches. Although the production values rivaled Extreme Championship Wrestling in crudity, when Ivan Kafoury—the "black sheep" of the Kafoury family, according to Davis—briefly resurrected the Portland Wrestling promotion in the early 2000s, he brought on Davis and Bennett to help produce.