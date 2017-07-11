On Northeast Broadway, You Can Learn Boxing From Two-Time World Champ Molly "Fearless" McConnell

McConnell herself never laced up a pair of gloves until, looking for a new fitness regimen after college, she wandered into a gym that happened to offer women's boxing classes. Six months later, at the age of 24, she had her first fight. Six years later, after a long stint atop the amateur rankings, she turned pro, eventually retiring with a pair of junior welterweight world championship belts. "I feel like I didn't choose boxing, it chose me," she says, "and I think that happens to a lot of people. They come in, try it and fall in love with it. And sometimes, it really is like falling in love. Boxing isn't for everyone, but when it is, it really is."