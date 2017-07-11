Seven Years Ago, New Trail Blazer Caleb Swanigan Was 360 Pounds and Living in Homeless Shelters

Seven years later, Swanigan, 20, is an All-American, Portland's second pick in the NBA draft, and a surefire fan favorite—he fits the Jerome Kersey mold of beloved lunch-bucket Blazers who just seem to work a little harder on the court than anybody else. Maybe he'll also serve as a nightly reminder in a city whose homeless crisis can seem intractable and eternal: With a little help, the people living on the margins of our society are capable of big things.