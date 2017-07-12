If You Haven't Noticed Yet, the Trail Blazers Twitter Account is on Fire

Instigating flame wars between players typically isn't part of most sports teams' digital strategy. But for the Blazers, snark is one element in an overall approach to social media that aims to reflect the voice of the fans rather than the front office. It hasn't gone unnoticed: For three years straight, Complex has placed the official Blazers account at the top of its annual NBA Twitter rankings, calling it "the funniest and most consistent" of the league's 30 teams.