"It felt absolutely vile and disgusting to wear Laker gear," Karmel tells WW. "I honestly tried to get out of it, but we had to do it for the bit, and the Laker Girls were so nice that I sucked it up. But it legit made me feel kind of sick. I kept thinking about how disappointed Portland was going to be, but people have been understanding. They get the joke. Still, though, yuck city."