The alley—which opened in 1957 and has remained seemingly unchanged in the decades since, with vintage furnishings and charmingly retro signage—was forced to shut down at the onset of the pandemic in March. It reopened Oct. 30 after an executive order allowed bowling centers and skating rinks in counties still in Phase 1 of Oregon's reopening guidelines to resume operations, but closed again in November when the state economy entered a two-week freeze in an attempt to stunt the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases.