Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Recent Negative COVID Test for Entry to Games

Responding to the public’s call for stricter COVID safety protocols, the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns will require proof of vaccination for entry to games at Providence Park, starting Aug. 25.

That date coincides with the next planned Thorns game, where the Thorns FC will play the New Jersey/New York Gotham FC.

“We felt a responsibility to change the policy with the health and safety of our fans as top priority while doing our part to reduce transmission in our community,” said Timbers and Thorns FC president of business Mike Golub in a press release. “This is not a place any of us thought we’d be, but the spread of the Delta variant and risk to unvaccinated children made it an easy decision until the situation improves. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, free, effective and the quickest way to end this pandemic.”

Masks will still be required to move around the stadium, per Oregon’s current indoor mask policy. Once seated, the masks are optional—”but recommended,” the press release reads.

CDC vaccination cards, photocopies of those cards, or photos on a mobile device will all be accepted forms of proof. A negative PCR test, taken within 48 hours of kickoff, will also be accepted.

The policy won’t apply to the Women’s International Champions Cup dates on Wednesday, Aug. 18, or Saturday, Aug. 21.