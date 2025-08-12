When I was in elementary school, my best friend and I had a rule for playground scrimmages that we came in a pack. We thought the tactic would up our chances of getting picked for soccer games at recess (it did not—we were still chosen last). We weren’t what one would call “sporty” people—our signature move was for both of us to miss the ball—but damn if we didn’t have a good time trying.

Sportsland!

I want to extend a little of that childlike freedom to you, reader. Maybe you’re not a star athlete—never found your niche, too timid with competition, or tender from an old injury—but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy sports.

All kinds of sports. Oregon has long been a basketball-crazy state, from the days of Maurice Lucas to the feats of Sabrina Ionescu. Lately, local headlines have been dominated by the revival of the Fire and the uneasy future of the Trail Blazers, and we’re partly responsible for that, but there’s a wide world of sports beyond hoops here in Portland.

Ready to try your hand at something a little different, like lawn bowling? We’ve got a roundup of more under-the-radar games you might dabble in. Want something a smidge more competitive? There’s an ecosystem of billiards tournaments in this city, and we’ve got intel on where to start your game. Looking to add some mileage to your sporty challenge? Oregon’s a great state to dip your toe into marathon racing. And if you’d rather just watch sports than play, might we recommend The Sports Bra, a place putting women’s sports front and center on the screens, and building queer community.

We’re not saying you have to go buy the jerseys, become a die-hard fan, train five days a week. It’s not just about the love of the game, it’s about the love of play—go have some fun. —Robin Bacior, Arts & Culture Editor