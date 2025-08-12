If You’re Looking to Dip Your Toe in Marathons, Oregon Is a Good State for It

Katie Colasurdo takes the scenic route.

Colasurdo, 34, who placed third at the Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival this year in the women’s Olympic triathlon, has raced distances for a decade, from sprint (0.5–mile swim, 12.6–mile bike, 3.1–mile run) to Ironman 70.3 triathlons (1.2–mile swim, 56–mile bike, 13.1–mile run), along with multiple half marathons in communities across the Pacific Northwest.

“I love the local events not just because they’re close, but because you run into a lot of the same people,” Colasurdo says.

She’s getting more company.

Following a slew of cancellations during the pandemic, endurance sports are continuing to recover here in Oregon. But with each passing season, new marathoners leave those dark days in the dust. From local triathlons and half marathons to large events, such as Ironman Oregon and the Portland Marathon, participation is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Endurance events in general seem to be growing in popularity,” Colasurdo says. “Historically, general population people weren’t really participating in these big events like marathons and half marathons. Now, it’s obviously a huge thing.”

According to an annual report by USA Triathlon released earlier this year, membership in 2024—while still trailing pre-COVID levels—increased for a consecutive year fueled by growth in the 20–29 and 30–39 age categories.

For those looking to dip their toe in marathon waters, you’re in a good state for it. Oregon hosts a number of endurance sports festivals and triathlons, such as Hood to Coast, Pole Pedal Paddle and Cascade Relays. These races offer a variety of experiences for people with different skill levels or personal goals.

“For some people, it is a social thing,” Colasurdo says. “I fall more into the category of I love working out, I love pushing my body, I love trying to see how far I can go, and that’s what keeps me in.”

While intense events such as an Ironman triathlon require hours of training and months of preparation, shorter distances, such as sprint triathlons, are more relaxed. Following an extended drought of triathlon racing in Newport, the city ran its first triathlon in more than a decade in 2024, organized by Newport Parks & Recreation and directed by Zach Koprowski and Keeley Naughton.

“Our first year, we had an entire family—a grandma, the mom and then her daughter all raced,” Koprowski says. “It’s a nice opportunity to meet different people, and you might see them at one triathlon and then see them [again] out here, so it kind of builds that second family.”

Fast courses, such as the sprint and Olympic distance triathlon, represent 76% of all finishes in the U.S. annually, according to California Triathlon. These shorter races serve as an introduction to the sport and allow participants to share an adventure with friends or build to a longer-distance race in the future.

On the more ambitious side, there are races like Ironman. Introduced in 2021, Ironman Oregon drew 1,870 athletes in its first year and became one of the few long-distance triathlons in the state. Five years later, the Salem event is one of the highest-rated Ironman races in North America (there are 18 total). This year’s race, which took place July 20, brought in 2,500 athletes and an estimated $11 million economic impact to the area, as reported by the Statesman Journal.

“For better or for worse, they kind of take over the town,” Colasurdo says. “You’re walking around and you’re seeing everybody in their wristbands and their shirts—there’s just so many athletes.”

Ironman recently extended its contract with the city of Salem to run the 70.3–mile race annually through 2028. The race regularly sells out and, along with Hagg Lake, Pacific Crest, and Xterra Portland, is one of the most popular events in the state.

But don’t worry, if you weren’t quite ready for Ironman this year—or next year—you’ve got options. While Hood to Coast is coming up Aug. 22—the event’s been sold out for 37 years, but you can join the raffle for a spot next year, drawn on Oct. 1 (keep an eye out for lottery applications opening up). And if you’re ready to race this season, the Newport Harbor Tri returns this year on Sept. 28.

“It’s an end-of-season triathlon, so we get a lot of beginners, first-time and experienced racers that have done a bunch this year,” Koprowski says. “You get a wide variety of people looking to compete and have a good time.”