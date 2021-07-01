On the one hand, the tech-bro associations of anything crypto-related probably isn’t going to generate too much enthusiasm in a fan base already feeling increasingly alienated from the team due to recent front office decisions. But at least the company has local ties: CEO and co-founder Simon Yu is a Portland native and longtime Blazers fan. Also, according to Yu, StormX is the first Asian-American-owned company to be a jersey partner with an NBA team. So that’s cool.