WW Privacy Policy

City of Roses Media Company (dba Willamette Week) operates www.wweek.com . The following informs you of our policies regarding the collection, use and disclosure of Personal Information we receive from users of the Site.

Please note: Because we care about your privacy and the security of your information, we gather as little of it as we can — and we make slight use of what we do collect. We use your Personal Information only for providing and improving the Site.

By using the Site, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this policy.

Information Collection And Use

While using our Site, you may be asked you to provide certain personally identifiable information that can be used to contact or identify you. Personally identifiable information may include, but is not limited to, your name and email address.

Log Data

As many site operators do, we collect information your browser sends whenever you visit our Site This Log Data may include information such as your computer’s Internet Protocol address, browser type, browser version, the pages of our Site that you visit, the time and date of your visit, the time spent on those pages and other statistics. In addition, we may use third party services such as Google Analytics to collect, monitor and analyze this data.

Cookies

Cookies are files with small amount of data, which may include an anonymous unique identifier. Cookies are sent to your browser from a web site and stored on your computer’s hard drive. As many others do, we employ cookies to collect information. You can instruct your browser to refuse all cookies or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, if you do not accept cookies, you may not be able to use some portions of our Site.

Use of Your Personal Information

We do not share your data with others.

Changes To This Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy is effective as of November 6, 2019, and will remain in effect except with respect to any changes in its provisions in the future, which will be in effect immediately after being posted on this page.

We reserve the right to update or change our Privacy Policy at any time and you should check this Privacy Policy periodically. Your continued use of the Service after we post any modifications to the Privacy Policy on this page will constitute your acknowledgment of the modifications and your consent to abide and be bound by the modified Privacy Policy.

If we make any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you either through the email address you have provided us, or by placing a prominent notice on our website.

Contact Us