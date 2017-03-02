2. Land of Mine (Denmark/Germany), dir. Martin Zandvliet.
3. Heidi (Germany/Switzerland/South Africa), dir. Alain Gsponer.
4. The Invisible Guest (Spain), dir. Oriol Paulo.
Best Documentary Feature:
1. I Am Not Your Negro (US/France/Belgium/Switzerland) dir. Raoul Peck.
2. Obit / US / dir. Vanessa Gould.
3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail (US), dir. Steve James.
4. Buzz One Four (US), dir. Matt McCormick.
Best First Feature:
1. My Life as a Zucchini (Switzerland/France), dir. Claude Barras.
2. Alive & Kicking (US/Sweden), dir. Susan Glatzer.
3. The World of Us (South Korea), dir. Ga-Eun Yoon.
4. The Land of the Enlightened (Belgium/Ireland/Netherlands), dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue.
Best Animated Feature:
1. My Life as a Zucchini (Switzerland/France), dir. Claude Barras.
2. Louise by the Shore (France), dir. Jean-François Laguionie.
3. Window Horses (Canada), dir. Ann Marie Fleming.
4. Revengeance (United States), dir. Bill Plympton, Jim Lujan.
Best Short Film:
1. Incendio (Portland, OR), dir. Slater Dixon.
2. Thanks for Dancing (Norway), dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken.
3. Paniek! (Netherlands), dir. Joost Lieuwma, Daan Velsink.
4. One, Two Tree (Switzerland/France), dir. Yulia Aronova.
Best Oregon Short Film:
1. Incendio (Portland, OR), dir. Slater Dixon.
2. The Child and the Dead (Portland, OR), dir. Karina & Marc Ripper.
3. Kuwepo (Portland, OR), dir. Jan Haaken.
4. Your Move (Portland, OR), dir. Rollyn Stafford.
Best of Masters sidebar:
The Olive Tree (Spain/Germany), dir. Icíar Bollaín.
Best of PIFF After Dark sidebar:
The Invisible Guest (Spain), dir. Oriol Paulo.
Best of Ways of Seeing sidebar:
The Dreamed Ones (Germany/Austria), dir. Ruth Beckermann.
Best of Films for Families sidebar:
Heidi (Germany/Switzerland/South Africa), dir. Alain Gsponer.
Best of Global Panorama sidebar:
Train Driver's Diary (Serbia/Croatia), dir. Milos Radovic.
