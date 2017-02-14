Bow & Arrow's Scott Frank Came to Wine After Hitting Bottom

After being jobless and "bottoming out," he says, he bluffed his way into a job at the wine department of New Seasons Market, then worked harvest at the influential Cameron estate winery in Dundee. "I never aspired to this, or had any point in my life where I desired to be in the wine industry," he says. "But then I quickly realized that wine was one of those things in life that you could dive into and not touch the bottom."