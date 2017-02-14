Five Favorite Spots to Drink the New Oregon Wine

Deadshot at Fausse Piste

537 SE Ash St., No. 102, 971-258-5829, faussepiste.com. Mondays only.

Fausse Piste winery plays home to Holdfast Dining, a reservations-only prix fixe dining experience—but on Mondays, Holdfast transforms into Deadshot, an a la carte version of that weekend's menu with wine selections by Golden Cluster winemaker Jeff Vejr.

Dame

2930 NE Killingsworth St., 503-227-2669, damerestaurant.com.

(Thomas Teal)
Dana Frank's temple to natural wine–and the food it loves best—is undeniably the city's finest place to drink natural wine, and while the menu goes deep on offerings from Europe, there are some exquisite New Oregon wines on the list as well. Start local and branch out.

Bardot at Park Avenue Fine Wines

626 SW Park Ave., 503-914-5799, bardotpdx.com.

Neil Thompson and William Oben's comfy, Parisian-style bar area in the former Brasserie Montmartre is a lovely place to sample the New Oregon bounty, and the bottle shop is carving out a niche among small-production winemakers. Magnums of Golden Cluster syrah, anyone?

Division Wines

3564 SE Division St., 503-234-7281, divisionwines.com.

Since opening in 2011, Will Prouty's Division Wines remains arguably the shop where new winemakers covet shelf space. The wine-bar portion is new, and always has at least one New Oregon home-run by the glass—recently a Bow & Arrow Melon de Bourgogne—and charges minimal corkage. If you're curious to try stuff from the likes of Minimus or Art + Science, go here.

Southeast Wine Collective

2425 SE 35th Place, 503-208-2061, sewinecollective.com.

Ground zero for the New Oregon wine, Kate Norris and Tom Monroe's Southeast Wine Collective is also a charming, cosy neighborhood wine bar with great food (don't sleep on chef Althea Potter), just off Division.

Buy wine from bottle shops such as Orange Line Wines, Mt. Tabor Fine Wines, E&R Wine Shop, Foster & Dobbs, Pastaworks at Providore and City Market NW, as well as Vinopolis and Liner & Elsen.

