Brianne Day's Big Break As a Winemaker Came Because of Her Grape Tattoo

Day is Oregon's answer to the experimentalists of the famed Loire and Jura regions of France. She makes wines that challenge boundaries while remaining eminently drinkable, in a kaleidoscope of styles. Her complicated, beguiling cab franc/cot blend (that's malbec to you gauchos) takes eons to unfold in the glass. Her sparkling Oregon lambrusco, dubbed "Papacito," was one of the best Oregon wines we drank last year—fruit-driven but dry, savory and chock-full of minerals, evocative of blood and charcuterie. A new wine, Vin de Days Blanc, dropped just a few weeks ago, bringing together pinot blanc, pinot gris, riesling, muscat and Müller-Thurgau in a wine based on the field blends of Alsace.