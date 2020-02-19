In Portland Center Stage's Crafts and Wig Shop, the City's Largest Theater Company Repairs Broken Heels and Shreds Period Costumes

The company is currently staging the cult-hit musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a production that requires several wigs—including one that was bought and then augmented with black roots and a rat tail, and another undergoing a process called fronting, which means sewing in individual hairs to create a believable hairline. "If we do have to change wigs really fast [during a performance], they don't have to be all glued on," Casement explains. "You can just pin them on and they still look like the person's hair and not a hat."