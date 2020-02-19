In Eyrst's Studio, Local Rappers Pull All-Nighters, and There's Artwork by the Nirvana Baby

Von Tally finds himself in the seat of the studio's control room seven days a week. Sometimes he works until 3 am, other times he starts work at 3 am. It's basically his second home. Thankfully, the control room came with a couch, which gets a lot of use. Some of Von Tally's favorite sessions are when he's working with artists so focused they go for over 24 hours and nap in shifts. "The time warp that happens when that level of focus is going on is wonderful," he says. "Plus, it's a chance to escape all conscious existential dread."