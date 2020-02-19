Soul Legend Ural Thomas Has a Practice Room That's Full of Vintage Instruments and Art Donated After Divine Intervention

Metal faces If Thomas didn’t find it and fix it, then it was probably a gift—if not from his family, then from an admirer or someone in the neighborhood. These metal faces, representing James Brown, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder and others hanging from a corner of the room, were given to him at a gig by a longtime fan. “He said, ‘The spirit told me to give these to you. I’ve been trying to get them to you for years,’” he says. “I asked what he wanted for them, and he says, ‘I’m not supposed to take anything for them—but maybe one day I can make one of you.’” (rocky Burnside)